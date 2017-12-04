MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ji Sung Hyun by Sung Hee Moon
The handsome Ji Sung Hyun stars in Serious Man story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Sung Hee Moon. In charge of styling was Min Ji Kim, assisted by Su JIn Pyun, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Seung Jin Kim.
For the session Ji Sung Hyun is wearing pieces from After Pray, NikeLab, Saint Laurent, Boyarovskaya, COS, and H&M Studio. Discover more of the story bellow:
Top: After Pray
Pants: NikeLab
Boots: Saint Laurent
Top: Boyarovskaya
Pants: After Pray
Boots: Saint Laurent
Shirt: After Pray
Top, Pants, Accessories: COS
Boots: Saint Laurent
Suit, Shirt: After Pray
Boots: Saint Laurent
Suit: After Pray
Top: H&M Studio
Boots: Saint Laurent
Suit & Gloves: After Pray
Boots: Saint Laurent
Top: After Pray
Pants: NikeLab
Boots: Saint Laurent
Top: Boyarovskaya
Pants: After Pray
Boots: Saint Laurent
Model: Ji Sung Hyun
Hair & Makeup Artist: Seung Jin Kim
Stylist: Min Ji Kim
Photographer: Sung Hee Moon – @biuti_ful
Stylist Assistant: Su JIn Pyun
