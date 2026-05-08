Dioriviera Collection Reworks Dior Classics for Summer

Dior presents Dioriviera under Jonathan Anderson with a summer line shaped by botanical motifs, relaxed resort dressing, footwear, and accessories. The collection brings Dior codes into a warm-weather setting through flowing shirts, casual shorts, swimwear, bucket hats, silk scarves, sandals, trainers, and travel-ready pieces made for seasonal destinations. AD CAMPAIGNS

Dior Arabesque revisits a work by Christian Bérard, one of Christian Dior’s closest friends and an artist involved in the early decoration of 30 Montaigne and the Colifichets boutique. The print introduces a natural scene across the line, while the men’s selection keeps the mood light through flowing shirts, casual shorts, striped tops, swimwear, Dior Médaillon belts, bucket hats, and silk scarves.

Footwear gives the menswear line a clear resort direction. Dior Chester shoes introduce loafers and boat shoes with a vintage tone. Dior Oblique appears in several finishes, from denim to Sun Stripes, across the Dior Saltwind trainers, linking the sneaker category to the wider Dioriviera visual direction.

Accessories complete the men’s summer wardrobe through relaxed pieces made for travel, beach days, and warm-weather destinations. The Dior Jett bag carries the Dior Oblique motif in several finishes, including denim and Sun Stripes, extending the collection’s graphic language into bags.

Dioriviera frames summer through light silhouettes, patterned pieces, footwear, bags, and accessories. The collection arrives in selected resorts and pop-up stores, including Cipriani, Mykonos, Bodrum, and Saint-Tropez.