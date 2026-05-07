Alvise Candida & Jackson Roodman for Versace La Vacanza 2026

Alvise Candida and Jackson Roodman star in Versace La Vacanza 2026 campaign, Versace Obsessed, photographed by Steven Meisel. The campaign returns to the House’s image-making history through intimate bedroom scenes covered in Versace references, placing a new generation inside the visual force that has long defined the brand.

Meisel photographs Alvise Candida and Jackson Roodman inside rooms filled with Versace campaign imagery. The setting gives the visuals a private, obsessive charge, as if the House’s past has entered the personal space of its new faces. Walls covered in campaign tearsheets create a visual archive around the models, with advertisements photographed by Meisel between 1993 and 2004 surrounding the room.

Those images work as more than decoration. They place Versace’s past campaigns directly inside the frame, turning the bedroom into a site of fixation, study, and fashion memory. Earlier supermodels, poses, and clothes appear across the walls, while Candida and Roodman stand inside that history with a current point of view.

La Vacanza 2026 looks to the House archive through sharp, recognizable codes, including denim shirting, printed silk, vivid tailoring, and black leather set against gold. These pieces carry the direct impact of Versace menswear, balancing polish, attitude, and a strong graphic presence.

The bedroom walls act like a visual diary of fashion fixation, filled with images that speak to desire, memory, and influence. Meisel becomes the link between Versace’s past and present, with his earlier campaigns filling the setting as his new photographs carry the story into 2026. Alvise Candida and Jackson Roodman move through a world of archival imagery, House codes, and controlled glamour, giving Versace Obsessed a focused male perspective.