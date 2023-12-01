in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Jing Boran Covers Marie Claire China December 2023 Issue

Photographer Nick Yang captured the latest Marie Claire China’s cover story starring Jing Boran

Jing Boran poses for Marie Claire China, photography by Nick Yang

Actor and singer Jing Boran takes the cover story of Marie Claire China Magazine‘s December 2023 edition lensed by Nick Yang. In charge of styling was Austin Feng, with art direction from Cathy Luo. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Zhang Zhelun.

Although people are very contradictory, I don’t have so much pressure anymore. I understand who I am and what my abilities are. I just need to be clear about it. – Jing Boran

Jing Boran, born on April 19, 1989, in Shenyang, Liaoning, China, is Chinese actor and singer. He studied at the Central Academy of Drama in Beijing. He became famous through his participation in the talent show “My Hero” in 2007, where he won the championship. His acting career includes movies such as “Monster Hunt” (2015), “Love O2O” (2016), and “Us and Them” (2018). Boran has received recognition for his performances and has won several awards. He is also a talented singer.

Photography © Nick Yang for Marie Claire China, read more at mcchina.com

