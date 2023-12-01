Fashion house Brunello Cucinelli unveiled its Mountain Capsule Collection – an ode to alpine elegance that redefines après-ski sophistication and leisure moments.

Fusing the grace of sportiness with an unmistakable touch of refinement, the Mountain Series brings together the timeless fabrics from the winter collection, presenting them in contemporary interpretations featuring technical elements and functional details. This infusion of style brings forth a dynamic elegance to both outerwear and trousers, tailored specifically for the rigors of mountain activities.

Crafted to enhance the brand’s distinct identity, the Mountain Capsule Collection offers a harmonious blend of Brunello Cucinelli’s signature aesthetic and the relaxed allure of casual sportswear. Each piece is designed to embody the essence of the brand while embracing the practicalities required for mountain pursuits.

Designed for those who seek both style and performance in mountain environments, the garments within the Mountain Capsule unite luxurious fabrics with cutting-edge insulating and water-resistant materials. Tailored for outdoor activities in the mountains, each piece encapsulates the spirit of dynamic living and relaxation at elevated altitudes.

The Mountain Capsule’s allure lies in its ability to merge the traditional and the contemporary. Fine, classic Brunello Cucinelli fabrics are transformed into matching sets, exuding a sporty yet refined aesthetic. To ensure warmth and comfort, the garments feature Thermore® padding, while the soft flannel undergoes a water-resistant treatment and incorporates a polyurethane membrane for an additional layer of weather protection.