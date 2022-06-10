JJ Lin is the Cover Star of Rolling Stone China June 2022 Issue

Singer JJ Lin takes the cover story of Rolling Stone China Magazine‘s June 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Zantz Han. In charge of styling was Donson C, with prop styling from Alexander Titus Constantine Ng, floral design by Floral Kokoro, and production by Xu Ning. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ken Hong, colorist Hafizah, and makeup artist Clarence Lee. For the session JJ Lin is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Dior, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Youths In Balaclava, and Masayuki Ino among others.

Photography © Zantz Han for Rolling Stone China