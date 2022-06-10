Braien Vaiksaar Models Massimo Dutti Jeans x Jeans Collection

Spanish brand Massimo Dutti presented their Spring Summer 2022 Jeans x Jeans Collection with a story starring top model Braien Vaiksaar captured by fashion photographer Bruno Staub. The Jeans X Jeans pieces are made from safe and recycled or renewable materials, using ozone techniques without use of water.

“A collaboration included within the JeansRedesign Project. The Jeans X Jeans Project was created to improve the recyclability of garments and extend their useful life. It is a permanent Collection that is based on the Commitment to offer jeans in our stores designed under the circular economy principle. The biggest step forward in this Project at the process level is the drastic reduction of water usage and CO2 production at every stage. The process with the biggest impact is garment washing, which is done with ozone and without water, giving the jeans different end looks.” – from Massimo Dutti