BURBERRY & POP TRADING COMPANY Capsule Collection

British luxury house BURBERRY and Amsterdam based brand Pop Trading Company team up for a Capsule Collection, that fuses Burberry‘s house codes with Pop Trading Company‘s roots in skateboarding. The collection was inspired by skate communities, in particular those in Japan, where skating is restricted during the day and the scene comes alive at night, and it focuses on the freedom of movement and creative exploration. Burberry‘s signature shades of beige and birch brown are replaced with a palette of grey, black and red, inspired by nighttime cityscapes. The iconic Burberry Check is featured in shades of grey and blurred, while reflective elements deliver high impact in low light. The relaxed proportions bring ultimate comfort and ease of movement. Fashion photographer Ari Marcopoulos captured the campaign featuring skaters An Vo, Calvin Ligono, Chima Chibueze, Jeff van der Veken, Noah Bunink, Rob Maatman, Rohan Manderson, amd Willem van Dijk. Beauty is work of hair stylist Sophie Anderson, and makeup artist Jimmy Owen Jones.

“Remixed branding playfully tags Burberry motifs with trademark Pop Trading Company lettering, animating oversized T-shirts, hoodies, a baseball cap and a blanket. A new twist on the coordinates print is embroidered on clothing and a jacquard-woven scarf, listing the geographical location of Burberry’s Horseferry House headquarters with the Amsterdam brand’s flagship store. In footwear, leather loafers are detailed with a metal logo plate.” – from Burberry

The collection will be available in Burberry selected stores globally, Poptradingcompany.com and Burberry.com from 15 June.