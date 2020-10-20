MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Undertow by Joaquín Burgueño & Maty Chevrière
Models Pape Moundor, David Vega, Simone Bricchi and Musta Samba star in our latest exclusive story
Fashion photographers Joaquín Burgueño and Maty Chevrière share exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES their latest session titled Undertow. Stars of the story are Pape Moundor, David Vega, Simone Bricchi and Musta Samba, represented by Pop House Agency. In charge of styling was Mawi Grimaldi, with production from Pop House. Grooming is work of beauty artist Claudia Mena.
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Uterqüe, Caramelo, Katharine Hamnett, Ekamai, Hebe Studio, Pierre Cardin, Intermezzo, Saint James, Canali, Emporio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Diesel, Hackett, CK underwear, Nike, Sunspel, Dickie, Versace, Burberry, Suit Supply, Sergio Tacchini, and YSL.
Photographers Joaquín Burgueño & Maty Chevrière
Stylist & Producer Mawi Grimaldi
Production Pop House
Models Pape Moundor, David Vega, Simone Bricchi & Musta Samba at Pop House Agency
Grooming Claudia Mena
Showroom Ekamai Club
*Black & white images by Joaquín Burgueño, color images by Maty Chevrière