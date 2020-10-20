MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Undertow by Joaquín Burgueño & Maty Chevrière

Fashion photographers Joaquín Burgueño and Maty Chevrière share exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES their latest session titled Undertow. Stars of the story are Pape Moundor, David Vega, Simone Bricchi and Musta Samba, represented by Pop House Agency. In charge of styling was Mawi Grimaldi, with production from Pop House. Grooming is work of beauty artist Claudia Mena.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Uterqüe, Caramelo, Katharine Hamnett, Ekamai, Hebe Studio, Pierre Cardin, Intermezzo, Saint James, Canali, Emporio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Diesel, Hackett, CK underwear, Nike, Sunspel, Dickie, Versace, Burberry, Suit Supply, Sergio Tacchini, and YSL.

Photographers Joaquín Burgueño & Maty Chevrière

Stylist & Producer Mawi Grimaldi

Production Pop House

Models Pape Moundor, David Vega, Simone Bricchi & Musta Samba at Pop House Agency

Grooming Claudia Mena

Showroom Ekamai Club

*Black & white images by Joaquín Burgueño, color images by Maty Chevrière