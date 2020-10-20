in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Undertow by Joaquín Burgueño & Maty Chevrière

Models Pape Moundor, David Vega, Simone Bricchi and Musta Samba star in our latest exclusive story

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Pape
Sergio Tacchini underwear
David
Ekamai trousers
Musta
CK underwear
Simone
Sergio Tacchini underwear

Fashion photographers Joaquín Burgueño and Maty Chevrière share exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES their latest session titled Undertow. Stars of the story are Pape Moundor, David Vega, Simone Bricchi and Musta Samba, represented by Pop House Agency. In charge of styling was Mawi Grimaldi, with production from Pop House. Grooming is work of beauty artist Claudia Mena.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Uterqüe, Caramelo, Katharine Hamnett, Ekamai, Hebe Studio, Pierre Cardin, Intermezzo, Saint James, Canali, Emporio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Diesel, Hackett, CK underwear, Nike, Sunspel, Dickie, Versace, Burberry, Suit Supply, Sergio Tacchini, and YSL.

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Pape
Intermezzo Jumpsuit
Saint James cap
David
Canali Blazer
Emporio Armani trousers
Simone
Dolce & Gabbana Tee
Diesel vintage leather Trousers
Musta
Vintage outfit “Brandless”
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Pape
Hackett Vintage Blazer
CK underwear
Nike AM95
David
Sunspel Tee
Dickie Trousers
Versace Sneakers
Simone
80’s Burberry suit
Undefeated x Nike AM97
Musta
Suit Supply
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Pape
Uterqüe Jumpsuit
David
Caramelo Blazer
Katharine Hamnett London trousers
Simone
Ekamai Tee
Hebe Studio Trousers
Musta
Pierre Cardin Vintage Cardigan
Ekamai Trousers
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES
Pape
Intermezzo Jumpsuit
Saint James cap
David
Emporio Armani trousers
Simone
Diesel vintage leather Trousers
Musta: Vintage outfit “Brandless”
Photographers Joaquín Burgueño & Maty Chevrière
Stylist & Producer Mawi Grimaldi
Production Pop House
Models Pape Moundor, David Vega, Simone Bricchi & Musta Samba at Pop House Agency
Grooming Claudia Mena
Showroom Ekamai Club

*Black & white images by Joaquín Burgueño, color images by Maty Chevrière

