4 Brilliant Storage Tips to Protect Your Silver Jewelry

One of the most attractive things about silver jewelry is the fact that it has an effortless beauty that allows it to perfectly blend with almost any style or occasion. This character allows for styling freedom that takes the stress out of trying to find the perfect piece every time a person decides to accessorize their look. It is also the reason why silver is recommended as a starter piece for beginners who are trying to build a jewelry collection.

However, those who love practical jewelry, the quality that makes it a must-have is the fact that it is easy to take care of. Essentially, it takes relatively less to keep the jewelry scratch-free and tarnish-free. Here is what you should know about how easy it is to protect silver pieces and how you can maintain their shine and luster for extended periods of time.

Zip-lock bags work

Exposure to air and air moisture is a common cause of tarnishing. However, since completely protecting your piece from air exposure is something that is unavoidable, you can always take steps to minimize the rate at which this exposure affects how your piece looks. A good way to do this is to store it in an airtight storage container. And while you can always buy a specialized container to limit exposure, this is not a must. You can protect your silver infinity ring, or any other silver piece, by simply getting a simple zip lock bag. The bags form great airtight seals and are usually enough to dealy the tarnishing effect of air exposure.

Separate your pieces

Silver pieces are durable and they can withstand most weather elements. However, they can react with some metals. When they are rubbed together, or when they rub against other metals, they can also develop scratches. Both of these things can ruin the luster of your jewelry.

The good news is that protecting against inadvertent scratching or damaging reactions is quite easy. All you have to separate your pieces when storing them. You can do this by placing each piece in its own zip lock bag. Separating the pieces by creating compartments made of wood or cardboard will also work. You can also just wrap each piece in a soft piece of clothing before placing them in a drawer. These easy do-it-yourself techniques are incredibly effective and easy, something that definitely increases the allure of owning silver jewelry.

Use silica packs and chalk

If the idea of storing your valuables in ziplock bags is not appealing to you, you can always opt for silica packs and chalk. These items protect the jewelry from the damaging effect of air moisture by absorbing it. Therefore, when you place a couple of chalk pieces or silica packs in the jewelry storage compartment, any moisture in the area will be absorbed. This will reduce the chances of moisture forming on the surface of the jewelry, something that will go a long way towards reducing the rate of tarnish formation.

Opt for cool and dark places

Direct sunlight exposure is a leading cause of tarnishing in silver pieces. It accelerates this process simply because it exposes the jewelry to both heat and UV light. Therefore, if you want to keep your jewelry shiny for longer, simply ensuring that you store it in places that are both cool and away from direct sunlight will guarantee that your jewelry will maintain its shiny look.

What is even better is the fact that even if your jewelry develops tarnish, getting it to look shiny again is easy. In most cases, a rinse-down with soap and water is enough to get traces of tarnish off a silver piece. When that does not work, creating a cleaning paste from water and baking soda and then rubbing it on the tarnished area will get rid of it. For a gentle, but more aggressive type of cleaning, you can mix the baking soda with vinegar. The resulting solution should be enough to get rid of heavy tarnish.