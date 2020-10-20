in Lanvin, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021

LANVIN Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Collection

Designer Bruno Sialelli presented Lanvin’s SS21 collection in Shanghai

LANVIN
©LANVIN

Discover Lanvin‘s Spring Summer 2021 menswear collection, that was inspired by brand’s archives, and it combines Chinese and French styles, presented on Saturday October 17th, as part of Shanghai Fashion Week.

LANVIN
©LANVIN
LANVIN
©LANVIN
LANVIN
©LANVIN

The context of the Spring/Summer 2021 show by Bruno Sialelli inspires: the influence of Chinese culture on the art and fashion of the 1920s was fundamental. The two-dimensional, stylised aesthetic of Chinese art influenced Art Deco’s linear style, streamlined silhouettes, focus on decoration. In a constant cultural exchange, reference dart between China and France, fusing the two in a simultaneous celebration of both cultures and their shared cherishing of the luxurious, the limited, the unique.” – from Lanvin

LANVIN
©LANVIN
Menswear
©LANVIN
Menswear
©LANVIN
Menswear
©LANVIN
Menswear
©LANVIN
Menswear
©LANVIN
Menswear
©LANVIN
Menswear
©LANVIN
Menswear
©LANVIN
Menswear
©LANVIN
Menswear
©LANVIN
Menswear
©LANVIN
Menswear
©LANVIN
Menswear
©LANVIN
Menswear
©LANVIN
Menswear
©LANVIN

