Leading Man: Joe Alwyn Poses for W Magazine Volume #6

Actor Joe Alwyn teams up with fashion photographer Paul Wetherell for the pages of W Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Tom Guinness, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Charvet, Giorgio Armani, Louis Vuitton, Paul Smith, Prada, Gucci, Lanvin, and Dior Homme.

Set design is work of Samuel Overs at the Magnet Agency, with production from Alice Guard at Rosco Production, and retouching by Tablet Retouch. Grooming by Matt Mulhall at Streeters.



