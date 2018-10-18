MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Elijah Diamond by Benjo Arwas

Elijah Diamond

The handsome Elijah Diamond at Photogenics LA stars in AndrOgeniC story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Benjo Arwas. In charge of styling was Shalev Lavan, with grooming from beauty artist Jadyn Ngo, both represented by The Visionaries Agency. Video by Dan Bronfeld.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Elijah is wearing selected pieces from Ralph Lauren, Annakiki, Naked Wardrobe, Jacquemus, Jil Sander, Puma Fenty, Asos, Gucci, Acne, Balenciaga, Adidas, and Miu Miu. Discover more of the story below:


Elijah Diamond v

top: Naked Wardrobe
trousers: Annakiki

Elijah Diamond

Red suit: Ralph Lauren
Elijah Diamond

Top: Jacquemus
Trousers: Jil Sander
Shoes: Puma Fenty

Elijah Diamond

suit: Asos
Shirt: Gucci
Boots: stylist own

Elijah Diamond

Hat: stylist own
Top: Acne
Pants: Asos

Elijah Diamond

Shirt: Balenciaga

Elijah Diamond

Elijah Diamond

oversized coat: Annakiki
Socks: Adidas
Shoes: Converse All Star

Elijah Diamond

Red suit: Ralph lauren

Elijah Diamond

Top: Jacquemus
Trousers: Jil Sander
Shoes: Puma Fenty

Elijah Diamond

Hat: stylist own
Top: Acne
Pants: Asos

Elijah Diamond

Elijah Diamond

Shirt: Balenciaga
Sunglass: Miu Miu

Elijah Diamond

Photographer/Director: Benjo Arwas – www.benjoarwas.com
Stylist: Shalev Lavan at The Visionaries Agency – www.shalev-lavan.com
Grooming: Jadyn Ngo at The Visionaries Agency
Model: Elijah Diamond at Photogenics LA
Video/Edit: Dan Bronfeld

