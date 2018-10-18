MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Elijah Diamond by Benjo Arwas
The handsome Elijah Diamond at Photogenics LA stars in AndrOgeniC story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Benjo Arwas. In charge of styling was Shalev Lavan, with grooming from beauty artist Jadyn Ngo, both represented by The Visionaries Agency. Video by Dan Bronfeld.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Elijah is wearing selected pieces from Ralph Lauren, Annakiki, Naked Wardrobe, Jacquemus, Jil Sander, Puma Fenty, Asos, Gucci, Acne, Balenciaga, Adidas, and Miu Miu. Discover more of the story below:
top: Naked Wardrobe
trousers: Annakiki
Red suit: Ralph Lauren
Top: Jacquemus
Trousers: Jil Sander
Shoes: Puma Fenty
suit: Asos
Shirt: Gucci
Boots: stylist own
Hat: stylist own
Top: Acne
Pants: Asos
Shirt: Balenciaga
oversized coat: Annakiki
Socks: Adidas
Shoes: Converse All Star
Red suit: Ralph lauren
Top: Jacquemus
Trousers: Jil Sander
Shoes: Puma Fenty
Hat: stylist own
Top: Acne
Pants: Asos
Shirt: Balenciaga
Sunglass: Miu Miu
Photographer/Director: Benjo Arwas – www.benjoarwas.com
Stylist: Shalev Lavan at The Visionaries Agency – www.shalev-lavan.com
Grooming: Jadyn Ngo at The Visionaries Agency
Model: Elijah Diamond at Photogenics LA
Video/Edit: Dan Bronfeld
