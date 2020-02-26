MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jon Herrmann by Gabe Ayala

Fashion photographer Gabe Ayala teams up with the handsome Jon Herrmann at Wilhelmina LA for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Rachael Vang.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Jon is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Vivienne Westwood, A.P.C, Celine, R.Swiader, Tom Ford, and La Perla. Special thanks to Ramine Hajipour.
Shirt R.Swiader
Underwear Tom Ford
Trousers Vivienne Westwood
Shirt, Trousers R.Swiader
Robe La Perla
Turtleneck A.P.C
Trousers Vivienne Westwood
Shirt R.Swiader
Shirt R.Swiader
Photographer: Gabe Ayala – www.gabeayalaphoto.com
Model: Jon Herrmann at Wilhelmina LA
Groomer: Rachael Vang
Special thanks to Ramine Hajipour