MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jon Herrmann by Gabe Ayala

Discover our latest exclusive story starring the handsome Jon Herrmann

Jon Herrmann
Turtleneck A.P.C
Trousers Vivienne Westwood
Glasses Celine

Fashion photographer Gabe Ayala teams up with the handsome Jon Herrmann at Wilhelmina LA for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Rachael Vang.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Jon is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Vivienne Westwood, A.P.C, Celine, R.Swiader, Tom Ford, and La Perla. Special thanks to Ramine Hajipour.


Jon Herrmann

Shirt R.Swiader

Jon Herrmann

Underwear Tom Ford

Jon Herrmann

Trousers Vivienne Westwood

Jon Herrmann

Shirt, Trousers R.Swiader

Jon Herrmann

Robe La Perla

Jon Herrmann

Turtleneck A.P.C
Trousers Vivienne Westwood

Jon Herrmann

Shirt R.Swiader

Jon Herrmann

Shirt R.Swiader

Photographer: Gabe Ayala – www.gabeayalaphoto.com
Model: Jon Herrmann at Wilhelmina LA
Groomer: Rachael Vang
Special thanks to Ramine Hajipour

