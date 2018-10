Pin 15 Shares

Supermodels Jon Kortajarena and Lily Aldridge team up with fashion photographer Dan Beleiu for the cover story of Elle Russia‘s November 2018 edition. Styling is work of Vadim Galaganov, with art direction from Les Studio, and production by Elena Serova. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Stefano Gatti, makeup artist Belli Simone, and manicurist Laura Grieco.