Jonathan Bellini Stars in L’Officiel Hommes Thailand Summer 2019 Issue

Onin Lorente Captured L’Officiel Hommes Thailand’s Cover Story

Jonathan Bellini
Photography © Onin Lorente for L’Officiel Hommes Thailand

Top model Jonathan Bellini at Next Management Paris takes the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Thailand‘s Summer 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Onin Lorente. In charge of styling was Sergey Tatulyan, with grooming from Cyril Laine, and retouching by Mario Ernun. Assistance by June Macasinag and Shaposhnikova Valerie.

Jonathan Bellini
Photography © Onin Lorente for L’Officiel Hommes Thailand
Jonathan Bellini
Photography © Onin Lorente for L’Officiel Hommes Thailand
Jonathan Bellini
Photography © Onin Lorente for L’Officiel Hommes Thailand
Jonathan Bellini
Photography © Onin Lorente for L’Officiel Hommes Thailand
Jonathan Bellini
Photography © Onin Lorente for L’Officiel Hommes Thailand
Jonathan Bellini
Photography © Onin Lorente for L’Officiel Hommes Thailand
Jonathan Bellini
Photography © Onin Lorente for L’Officiel Hommes Thailand

L’Officiel Hommes Thailand – hommesthailand.com
Photographer: Onin Lorente – oninlorente.com
Stylist: Sergey Tatulyan
Grooming: Cyril Laine
Model: Jonathan Bellini of Next Management, Paris
Assisted by: June Macasinag and Shaposhnikova Valerie
Retoucher: Mario Ernun

