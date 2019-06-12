Jonathan Bellini Stars in L’Officiel Hommes Thailand Summer 2019 Issue

Top model Jonathan Bellini at Next Management Paris takes the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Thailand‘s Summer 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Onin Lorente. In charge of styling was Sergey Tatulyan, with grooming from Cyril Laine, and retouching by Mario Ernun. Assistance by June Macasinag and Shaposhnikova Valerie.
