Supermodel Ollie Edwards Poses for Issue Man South America

Supermodel Ollie Edwards takes the beauty pages of Issue Man South America‘s June 2019 editon captured by fashion photographers Claudio and Tomas. In charge of styling was Marti Arcucci, with grooming from beauty artist Matthew Tuozzoli at See Management.
Issue Man – www.issue.cl
Photographer: Claudio and Tomas – www.claudioandtomas.com
Stylist: Marti Arcucci
Groomer: Matthew Tuozzoli at See Management – www.seemanagement.com
Casting Director: Brent Chua
Model: Ollie Edwards
