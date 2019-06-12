Noah Luis, Serge Sergeev + More Model DSquared2 Fall Winter 2019 Collection

First look at DSquared2‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 advertising campaign featuring models Andreas Wolf, Serge Sergeev, Alton Mason, Keenan Gyamfi, Noah Luis, and Louis Baines joined by supermodels Mariacarla Boscono, Fei Fei Sun, and Sasha Pivarova. In charge of photography were Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, with creative direction from Giovanni Bianco, set design by Emma Roach, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro.
Styling is work of Panos Yiapanis, with beauty from makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, hair stylist Sam McKnight, and manicurist Kelly Shenton.
