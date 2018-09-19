Jordun Love in Nocturnal by Hadar Pitchon for MMSCENE Magazine

Pin 0 Shares

Discover Nocturnal. story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s September 2018 edition by fashion photographer Hadar Pitchon, featuring the handsome Jordun Love at New York Models. Styling is work of Nicholas MacKinnon, with grooming from beauty artist Evanie Frausto.

For the session Jordun is wearing selected pieces from Sies Marjan, Faith Connexion x Chris Habana, Thom Browne, Dsquared2, Roberto Cavalli, Tom Ford, Prada, and Linder.

See more of the story below:





Photographer: Hadar Pitchon – hadarphoto.com

Stylist: Nicholas MacKinnon – www.nicholasmackinnon.com

Grooming: Evanie Frausto

Model: Jordun Love at New York Models

Originally published in MMSCENE Issue 025 – available now in print & digital.