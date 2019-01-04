MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Joshua R by Theyaoh
Fashion photographer Theyaoh captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Joshua R represented by DAS Model Management Miami and Book Management. For the story Joshua is wearing selected pieces from JCrew, Hunter Boots, Burberry, Levis, Theory, and Calvin Klein.
Photographer: Theyaoh – theyaoh.com
Model: Joshua R at DAS Model Management Miami, Book Management
