MODEL CITIZEN: EVAN LEFF

For our January 2019 pages our Editor KATARINA DJORIC sits down with breakthrough modeling star EVAN LEFF to talk about his beginnings, downtime and future plans.

Read the interview after the jump:



How were you discovered?

I was on vacation in Miami when I was still in high school, and my moms boyfriend took me into NEXT Models for an open call.

What are you up to these days besides modelling?

These days I spend much of my time focused on my different personal training goals and certifications. Like Electro Muscle Stimulation, or practicing my biggest fitness passion, Thai Boxing.

Which cities do you spend the most time in?

I spend the most of time in Brooklyn which has been my home for a while now, but if I’m not here, Milan or as of late around Germany for work.

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

Modelling Industry taught me many things but most of all to embrace who you are, despite what others think. Having grown up in a very close minded small town, I value more than anything the freedom and open mindedness within the fashion industry.

Did becoming a model change your life in any way?

It’s changed my life in many ways, but the biggest impact has been the ability to see parts of the world I never dreamed I’d get to see.

What is your downtime like?

I wouldn’t say I have much of it, as New York City never stops. But when I do get one of those rare moments I love a good park bench, a cup of coffee, and simply admiring the different walks of life this ever so unique city has to offer.

What do you enjoy the most in life?

I have to say I enjoy fishing, and traveling to new places.

Have you set any objectives for yourself in regards to your life and career?

Yeah But I’ll prefer to let the objectives speak for themselves when I get to where I wanna be! [laughs]

Name three places that you want to travel to.

I would love to travel to Iceland, Tianzi mountains in China but also Kyoto in Japan.

What’s on your current playlist?

Lately it’s been a lot of Bob Dylan, the Zombies, and Rodriguez.

Any guilty pleasures? Something that no one knows about you?

I have to say I am a huge food person, which I think almost counts as a guilty pleasure. Since most people think models live off celery sticks and cigarettes. I however do not!

Any weird habits?

I sleep with my socks on which I find normal but other people say it’s weird.

What’s the weirdest comment or questions you’ve received via social media?

Let me spare the freaks out there and leave this one up to you’re own imaginations…

What does the future hold for Evan?

I would love to create thanks to my hard work a long lasting name in this business, and someday business’s of my own.

Photographer EVAN LEE – www.evanylee.com

Stylist MIKE STALLINGS

Grooming TAKASHI ASHIZAWA at Wilhelmina

Model EVAN LEFF at U Models Management