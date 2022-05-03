MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Julio Taeno by Juan Achiaga

The handsome Julio Taeno at UNO Models stars in our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Juan Achiaga. In charge of styling was Manu Mendi, assisted by Uri Serra, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Laura Del Muro. Photo assistance by Sofía K.
RELATED: MMSCENE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH JULIO TAENO
For the session Julio is wearing selected pieces from Ader Error, Balenciaga, Weekend, Acromatyx, Guess, Fred Perry, Otrura, Lacoste, Moschino, Jimmy Choo, Dr. Martens, Sandro Paris, Palomo Spain, Diesel, Guillermo Décimo, Eduardo Navarrete, and Camperlab.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Photographer Juan Achiaga – @achiaga
Stylist Manu Mendi – @stylistbymendi
Beauty Artist Laura Del Muro – @lauradelmuro
Model Julio Taeno at UNO Models – @juliotaeno
Photographer Assistant Sofía K. – @kesofein
Stylist Assistant Uri Serra – @uriwithouth