MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Julio Taeno by Juan Achiaga

The handsome Julio Taeno at UNO Models stars in our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Juan Achiaga. In charge of styling was Manu Mendi, assisted by Uri Serra, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Laura Del Muro. Photo assistance by Sofía K.

For the session Julio is wearing selected pieces from Ader Error, Balenciaga, Weekend, Acromatyx, Guess, Fred Perry, Otrura, Lacoste, Moschino, Jimmy Choo, Dr. Martens, Sandro Paris, Palomo Spain, Diesel, Guillermo Décimo, Eduardo Navarrete, and Camperlab.

Photographer Juan Achiaga – @achiaga

Stylist Manu Mendi – @stylistbymendi

Beauty Artist Laura Del Muro – @lauradelmuro

Model Julio Taeno at UNO Models – @juliotaeno

Photographer Assistant Sofía K. – @kesofein

Stylist Assistant Uri Serra – @uriwithouth