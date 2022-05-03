in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Uno Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Julio Taeno by Juan Achiaga

Photographer Juan Achiaga and stylist Manu Mendi team up for our latest exclusive story

Julio Taeno
Pants & Jacket: Ader Error
Sweatshirt & Shoes: Balenciaga

The handsome Julio Taeno at UNO Models stars in our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Juan Achiaga. In charge of styling was Manu Mendi, assisted by Uri Serra, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Laura Del Muro. Photo assistance by Sofía K.

For the session Julio is wearing selected pieces from Ader Error, Balenciaga, Weekend, Acromatyx, Guess, Fred Perry, Otrura, Lacoste, Moschino, Jimmy Choo, Dr. Martens, Sandro Paris, Palomo Spain, Diesel, Guillermo Décimo, Eduardo Navarrete, and Camperlab.

Julio Taeno
Pants & Sweater: Weekend
Julio Taeno
Blazer & Pants: ACROMATYX
Shoes: Guess
Julio Taeno
Sweatshirt: Fred Perry
Julio Taeno
T-shirt: Moschino
Vest, Shirt & Pants: Otrura
Julio Taeno
Pants & Sweater: Ader Error
Hat: Fred Perry
Juan Achiaga
Pants, Jacket & Sweater: Sandro Paris
Juan Achiaga
Glasses: Palomo Spain
Pants: Diesel
Shoes: Dr. Martens
Juan Achiaga
Shirt: Guillermo Décimo
Pants & Shoes: Guess
Juan Achiaga
Coat: Eduardo Navarrete

Juan Achiaga
Pants & Jacket: Palomo Spain
Shoes: Camperlab
Juan Achiaga
Pants & Jacket: Ader Error
Sweatshirt & Shoes: Balenciaga
Juan Achiaga
Pants & Sweater: Weekend
Juan Achiaga
Blazer & Pants: ACROMATYX
Shoes: Guess
Juan Achiaga
Sweatshirt: Fred Perry
Pants: Otrura
Shoes: Lacoste
Juan Achiaga
T-shirt: Moschino
Vest, Shirt & Pants: Otrura
Shoes: Jimmy Choo
Juan Achiaga
Pants & Sweater: Ader Error
Shoes: Dr. Martens
Hat: Fred Perry
Juan Achiaga
Pants, Jacket & Sweater: Sandro Paris
Shoes: Jimmy Choo
Juan Achiaga
Jacket: Ader Error
Sweatshirt: Balenciaga
Juan Achiaga
Pants & Jacket: Palomo Spain
Shoes: Camperlab

Photographer Juan Achiaga – @achiaga
Stylist Manu Mendi – @stylistbymendi
Beauty Artist Laura Del Muro – @lauradelmuro
Model Julio Taeno at UNO Models – @juliotaeno
Photographer Assistant Sofía K. – @kesofein
Stylist Assistant Uri Serra – @uriwithouth

