The handsome Julius builds up his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Dietmar Herbert.

For the story Julius (Place Models, Mika Stockholm, IMM Bruxelles) is wearing selected pieces from Asos, French Connection, Cos, Weekday, and Nike.

Photographer Dietmar Herbert – @dietmarherbert

Model Julius at Place Models, Mika Stockholm, IMM Bruxelles – @julius_nae