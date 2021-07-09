PIGALLE Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

Discover PIGALLE Spring Summer 2022 Freedom Fields Menswear Collection, that pays tribute to movement and music. The collection was inspired by cycling and freedom. With the collection designer Stéphane Ashpool calls for the transition towards greener, and more connected cities.
The bike has a unifying power – it allows people to move freely: when they want and wherever they want. It makes even more sense in cities like Paris where everything is very connected. – Stéphane Ashpool, Designer and Founder of Pigalle.