in Lookbooks, Menswear, Resort 2022, Rockmen Paris, Salvatore Ferragamo

Daniel Pelofe Models SALVATORE FERRAGAMO Resort 2022 Collection

Discover Salvatore Ferragamo’s Resort 2022 lookbook featuring models Daniel Pelofe and Sara Grace Wallerstedt

Daniel Pelofe
Courtesy of ©SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The handsome Daniel Pelofe at Rock Men stars in SALVATORE FERRAGAMO Resort 2022 Re-Purposeful collection lookbook captured at the Museo Marino Marini in Florence, by fashion photographer Mark Kean. Styling is work of Benjamin Bruno, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Marco Minunno, and makeup artist Arianna Cattarin. For the session Daniel was join by top model Sara Grace Wallerstedt. The collection mixes modern craftsmanship and sustainable values, and reflects the positive future ahead.

RESORT 2022 COLLECTIONS

Daniel Pelofe
Courtesy of ©SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Daniel Pelofe
Courtesy of ©SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Daniel Pelofe
Courtesy of ©SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Daniel Pelofe
Courtesy of ©SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Daniel Pelofe
Courtesy of ©SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Courtesy of ©SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Courtesy of ©SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Courtesy of ©SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Courtesy of ©SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Courtesy of ©SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Courtesy of ©SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Courtesy of ©SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Courtesy of ©SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Courtesy of ©SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

collectionsLookbooksMenswearresort

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 Functional Accessories a Man Should Always Have

3 Functional Accessories a Man Should Always Have
Dietmar Herbert

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Julius by Dietmar Herbert