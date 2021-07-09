Daniel Pelofe Models SALVATORE FERRAGAMO Resort 2022 Collection

The handsome Daniel Pelofe at Rock Men stars in SALVATORE FERRAGAMO Resort 2022 Re-Purposeful collection lookbook captured at the Museo Marino Marini in Florence, by fashion photographer Mark Kean. Styling is work of Benjamin Bruno, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Marco Minunno, and makeup artist Arianna Cattarin. For the session Daniel was join by top model Sara Grace Wallerstedt. The collection mixes modern craftsmanship and sustainable values, and reflects the positive future ahead.