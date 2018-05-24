MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Kaio Henrique by Olavo Martins
The handsome Kaio Henrique updates his portfolio with the recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Olavo Martins. In charge of styling were Leo Kazakiwz and Danielle Melo, with grooming from Gabi Sanchez.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Kaio is wearing pieces from Capricho a Toa and Heloisa Faria. Discover more of the story below:
Model: Kaio Henrique
Groomer: Gabi Sanchez
Stylists: Leo Kazakiwz and Danielle Melo
Photographer: Olavo Martins – www.olavomartins.com
