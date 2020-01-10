MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Karol Baginski by Krzysztof Wyzynski

Fashion photographer Krzysztof Wyzynski shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring fresh faced Karol Baginski represented by Selective Management. In charge of styling was Radek Baginski. Photo assistance by Rafal Piotrak.
For the story Karol is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Burberry, COS, JW Anderson, Fendi, Helmut Lang, Balenciaga, and Calvin Klein 205W39NYC.
overalls – VINTAGE
oversize top – JW ANDERSON
shorts – COS
headband – VINTAGE
boots – FENDI
tanktop – COS
trousers – HELMUT LANG
shoes – BALENCIAGA
shirt, turtleneck, trousers – COS
coat – VINTAGE
shoes – BALENCIAGA
shirt – CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC
denim jacket – HELMUT LANG
denim jacket as layer – VINTAGE
tanktop – COS
trousers – HELMUT LANG
shoes – BALENCIAGA
shirt – BURBERRY
turtleneck, trousers – COS
Photographer: Krzysztof Wyzynski – @wyzynski
Stylist: Radek Baginski
Model: Karol Baginski at Selective Mgmt
Photo Assistance: Rafal Piotrak