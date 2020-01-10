in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, Krzysztof Wyzynski, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Karol Baginski by Krzysztof Wyzynski

The promising new face Karol Baginski is the star of our latest exclusive story

Karol Baginski
shirt – BURBERRY
turtleneck, trousers – COS

Fashion photographer Krzysztof Wyzynski shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring fresh faced Karol Baginski represented by Selective Management. In charge of styling was Radek Baginski. Photo assistance by Rafal Piotrak.

For the story Karol is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Burberry, COS, JW Anderson, Fendi, Helmut Lang, Balenciaga, and Calvin Klein 205W39NYC.

Discover more of the session below:


Karol Baginski

overalls – VINTAGE

Karol Baginski

oversize top – JW ANDERSON
shorts – COS
headband – VINTAGE
boots – FENDI

Karol Baginski

tanktop – COS
trousers – HELMUT LANG
shoes – BALENCIAGA

Karol Baginski

shirt, turtleneck, trousers – COS
coat – VINTAGE
shoes – BALENCIAGA

Karol Baginski

shirt – CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC

Karol Baginski

denim jacket – HELMUT LANG
denim jacket as layer – VINTAGE

Karol Baginski

Karol Baginski

Karol Baginski

Karol Baginski

Karol Baginski

Karol Baginski

Karol Baginski

Karol Baginski

Karol Baginski

Photographer: Krzysztof Wyzynski – @wyzynski
Stylist: Radek Baginski
Model: Karol Baginski at Selective Mgmt
Photo Assistance: Rafal Piotrak

