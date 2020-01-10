in Advertising Campaigns, Gucci, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns, Videos

Discover GUCCI’s Spring Summer 2020 Menswear Campaign

Models Cheikh Tall, Hao Liu, and Erik Sathrum + More star in Gucci’s SS20 Campaign

© GUCCI, Photography by Yorgos Lanthimos

Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos captured Gucci‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign featuring models Cheikh Tall, Hao Liu, and Erik Sathrum among others. In charge of creative direction was Alessandro Michele, with art direction from Christopher Simmonds. Beauty is work of hair stylist Paul Hanlon, and makeup artist Thomas De Kluyver.

Creative Director Alessandro Michele likes to push boundaries, and this season entrusted quixotical director Yorgos Lanthimos to do so, visually. The narrative plot is ultimately left to the viewers to outline. Each eye, a path. Lanthimos’s The Lobster, the dystopian movie in which single men and women not able to find a new life partner are transformed for eternity into their favorite animal, comes to mind.

© GUCCI, Photography by Yorgos Lanthimos
© GUCCI, Photography by Yorgos Lanthimos

The horse, thereafter, might just be a human, in a new incarnation. It is not to be forgotten, also, that Zeus used to take animal semblances when he wanted to seduce. Then again, horses are a symbol of freedom, and the Spring Summer 2020 Gucci show was all about the power of fashion to break the cage of rules with the self-determination of personal style. Their presence in the picture might just act as a reminder of that.

© GUCCI, Photography by Yorgos Lanthimos
© GUCCI, Photography by Yorgos Lanthimos
© GUCCI, Photography by Yorgos Lanthimos
© GUCCI, Photography by Yorgos Lanthimos
© GUCCI, Photography by Yorgos Lanthimos

For more of GUCCI’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign visit our DESIGNSCENE.NET

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele
Art Director: Christopher Simmonds
Photographer/ Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Hair Stylist: Paul Hanlon
Makeup Artist: Thomas De Kluyver
Location: Los Angeles / Chateau Marmont
Music credits:
“ Everybody’s Talkin’ ” Harry Nilsson
(F. Neil)
(P) Originally Released 1968. All rights reserved by RCA Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.
© Third Palm Music / BMG Platinum Songs US. Courtesy of: BMG Rights Management (Italy) srl
American Humane monitored the animal action on the set of the #GucciSS20 campaign. No animals were harmed®️.
(AHD 09274)
Courtesy of © GUCCI

What do you think?

