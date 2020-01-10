MMSCENE PORTRATS: Arjang Mahdavi by Fanny Chu

The handsome Arjang Mahdavi at Photogenics LA updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Fanny Chu. Photo assistance by Tori Wilson.
pleated shirt and pants: Absurdity designed by Christopher Holland Brandt
Daddy shirt: Fashion Brand Co.
red pants: Vintage
brown long vest: Absurdity designed by Christopher Holland Brandt
brown jacket and overalls: Model’s own
Photographer: Fanny Chu – @fannychuphotography
Model: Arjang Mahdavi at Photogenics LA
Photo Assistant: Tori Wilson