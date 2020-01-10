in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Photogenics

MMSCENE PORTRATS: Arjang Mahdavi by Fanny Chu

Fanny Chu captured our latest exclusive story featuring Arjang Mahdavi

Arjang Mahdavi
brown jacket and overalls: Model’s own

The handsome Arjang Mahdavi at Photogenics LA updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Fanny Chu. Photo assistance by Tori Wilson.

Arjang Mahdavi

pleated shirt and pants: Absurdity designed by Christopher Holland Brandt

Arjang Mahdavi

Daddy shirt: Fashion Brand Co.
red pants: Vintage

Arjang Mahdavi

brown long vest: Absurdity designed by Christopher Holland Brandt

Arjang Mahdavi

brown jacket and overalls: Model’s own

Arjang Mahdavi

Daddy shirt: Fashion Brand Co.
red pants: Vintage

Arjang Mahdavi

pleated shirt and pants: Absurdity designed by Christopher Holland Brandt

Arjang Mahdavi

Daddy shirt: Fashion Brand Co.
red pants: Vintage

Photographer: Fanny Chu – @fannychuphotography
Model: Arjang Mahdavi at Photogenics LA
Photo Assistant: Tori Wilson

