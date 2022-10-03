in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Kindred Spirits by KIM Moondog

Photographer KIM Moondog, creative director KIM Sun-ho and stylist LEE Jin-hyuk team up for our latest exclusive story

KIM Moondog
Shirts: Raf Simons / Pants: SONGZIO

Models PARK Dong-sun, LEE Sang-jun, RICH K, and KIM Ho-rim star in Kindred Spirits story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer KIM Moondog. In charge of creative direction was KIM Sun-ho, with styling from LEE Jin-hyuk, and set design by KIM Ho-rim. Beauty is work of hair stylist YOON Da-min, and makeup artist KIM Do-hyun.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Raf Simons, Eponym, Comme des Garcons, Neu_In, Balenciaga, Young n Sang, Songzio, Kime, Martine Rose, Maison Mined, and Asics X GmbH.

KIM Moondog
Jacket, Pants: NEU_IN
Top: Raf Simons
KIM Moondog
Top: Raf Simons
Pants: KIME KIME
Shoes: Stylist Archive
KIM Moondog
Jacket, Pants: NEU_IN
Coat: KIME
MMSCENE STYLE
Jacket: Maison Mined
Coat: Stylist Archive
T-shirts: Raf Simons
Pants: KIME
MMSCENE STYLE
Top: Raf Simons
MMSCENE STYLE
Knit, Check Shirt: Raf Simons
Pants: Eponym
Shoes: Stylist Archive
MMSCENE STYLE
Jacket, Pants: NEU_IN / Coat: KIME / Shoes: Martine Rose
Jacket: Maison Mined / Coat: Stylist Archive / T-shirts: Raf Simons / Pants: KIME / Shoes: Asics X GmbH
Shirts: Raf Simons / Pants: SONGZIO / Shoes: Stylist Archive
MMSCENE STYLE
Jacket, Pants: young n sang
Top: Raf Simons
Shoes: NEU_IN
MMSCENE STYLE
Knit: Raf Simons / Leather Pants: Comme des Garcons / Shoes: Stylist Archive
Knit, Check Shirt: Raf Simons / Pants: Eponym
MMSCENE STYLE
Jacket, Pants: NEU_IN
Top: Raf Simons
Shoes: Balenciaga
MMSCENE STYLE
Jacket, Pants: young n sang
Top: Raf Simons
MMSCENE STYLE
Shirts: Raf Simons
Pants: SONGZIO
Shoes: Stylist Archive
MMSCENE STYLE
Jacket, Pants: NEU_IN
Top: Raf Simons
Shoes: Balenciaga
MMSCENE STYLE
Top: Raf Simons
Pants: KIME KIME
MMSCENE STYLE
Knit, Check Shirt: Raf Simons
Pants: Eponym
Shoes: Stylist Archive
MMSCENE STYLE
Knit: Raf Simons
Leather Pants: Comme des Garcons
Shoes: Stylist Archive
MMSCENE STYLE
Jacket, Pants: NEU_IN / Top: Raf Simons
Jacket, Pants: young n sang / Top: Raf Simons
Knit, Check Shirt: Raf Simons / Pants: Eponym / Shoes: Stylist Archive
Knit: Raf Simons / Leather Pants: Comme des Garcons / Shoes: Stylist Archive

Photographer: KIM Moondog – @kimmoondog
Stylist: LEE Jin-hyuk – @j0ke_
Creative Director: KIM Sun-ho – @travel.to.romantis
Set Designer: KIM Ho-rim – @nutukyi
Make-up Artist: KIM Do-hyun – @1031top
Hair Stylist: YOON Da-min – @rati__only
Model: PARK Dong-sun, LEE Sang-jun, RICH K, KIM Ho-rim

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

RYAN GOSLING

RYAN GOSLING is the Face of GUCCI Savoy 2022 Collection
Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang is the Cover Star of Vogue Singapore October 2022 Issue