MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Kindred Spirits by KIM Moondog

Models PARK Dong-sun, LEE Sang-jun, RICH K, and KIM Ho-rim star in Kindred Spirits story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer KIM Moondog. In charge of creative direction was KIM Sun-ho, with styling from LEE Jin-hyuk, and set design by KIM Ho-rim. Beauty is work of hair stylist YOON Da-min, and makeup artist KIM Do-hyun.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Raf Simons, Eponym, Comme des Garcons, Neu_In, Balenciaga, Young n Sang, Songzio, Kime, Martine Rose, Maison Mined, and Asics X GmbH.

Photographer: KIM Moondog – @kimmoondog

Stylist: LEE Jin-hyuk – @j0ke_

Creative Director: KIM Sun-ho – @travel.to.romantis

Set Designer: KIM Ho-rim – @nutukyi

Make-up Artist: KIM Do-hyun – @1031top

Hair Stylist: YOON Da-min – @rati__only

Model: PARK Dong-sun, LEE Sang-jun, RICH K, KIM Ho-rim