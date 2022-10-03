MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Kindred Spirits by KIM Moondog

Shirts: Raf Simons / Pants: SONGZIO
Models
PARK Dong-sun, LEE Sang-jun, RICH K, and KIM Ho-rim star in Kindred Spirits story captured exclusively for by fashion photographer MMSCENE STYLE STORIES KIM Moondog. In charge of creative direction was KIM Sun-ho, with styling from LEE Jin-hyuk, and set design by KIM Ho-rim. Beauty is work of hair stylist YOON Da-min, and makeup artist KIM Do-hyun.
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from
Raf Simons, Eponym, Comme des Garcons, Neu_In, Balenciaga, Young n Sang, Songzio, Kime, Martine Rose, Maison Mined, and Asics X GmbH.
Jacket, Pants: NEU_IN Top: Raf Simons
Top: Raf Simons Pants: KIME KIME Shoes: Stylist Archive
Jacket, Pants: NEU_IN Coat: KIME
Jacket: Maison Mined Coat: Stylist Archive T-shirts: Raf Simons Pants: KIME
Knit, Check Shirt: Raf Simons Pants: Eponym Shoes: Stylist Archive
Jacket, Pants: young n sang Top: Raf Simons Shoes: NEU_IN
Jacket, Pants: NEU_IN Top: Raf Simons Shoes: Balenciaga
Jacket, Pants: young n sang Top: Raf Simons
Shirts: Raf Simons Pants: SONGZIO Shoes: Stylist Archive
Knit: Raf Simons Leather Pants: Comme des Garcons Shoes: Stylist Archive
Photographer: KIM Moondog –
@kimmoondog
Stylist: LEE Jin-hyuk – @j0ke_
Creative Director: KIM Sun-ho – @travel.to.romantis
Set Designer: KIM Ho-rim – @nutukyi
Make-up Artist: KIM Do-hyun – @1031top
Hair Stylist: YOON Da-min – @rati__only
Model: PARK Dong-sun, LEE Sang-jun, RICH K, KIM Ho-rim