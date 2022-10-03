K-pop superstar Jackson Wang takes the cover story of Vogue Singapore Magazine‘s October 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Thomas Giddings. In charge of styling was Xander Ang, with fashion direction from Desmond Lim. Beauty is work of hair stylist Han Lee, and makeup artist Hayeon Lee. For the session Wang is wearing selected pieces from Jil Sander, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, The Row, and Rick Owens. This is Vogue Singapore‘s first solo male cover.

Magic Man is more of a feeling. It’s an ultimate form of my peaks and valleys of emotions, which come from personal problems, the people around me, industry problems and everything else. At that time, I felt like I lost who I was and forgot why I even started this. I decided to be true to myself for once and do what my gut feeling is telling me to do. And that was magical to me.

Fame and popularity – they are bubbles. Tomorrow, everything can disappear. You can appreciate it, but you don’t get full of it. Because you didn’t make that happen; your audience and your supporters made that happen for you. And to me, what I feel is, work on the art and content. Work on yourself and be better. Make that fame and popularity bubble solid and make it worth it. – Jackson Wang

Photography © Thomas Giddings for Vogue Singapore, read more at vogue.sg