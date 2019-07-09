Rassel Models Artem Shumov Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Discover Artem Shumov‘s Spring Summer 2020 menswear lookbook featuring the handsome Rassel at Elimod Model Management captured at the abandoned fishing village Houtouwan in China by fashion photographer Alyona Kuzmina.

“Russian menswear designer Artem Shumov returns to minimalism and creates a collection, which combines natural fabrics with modern technology. Wrinkle-resistant linen suits, t-shirts and shorts made from reaped silk do not require steaming and ironing and last much longer. It not only makes an owner’s life easier, but also cuts down on the electricity usage.“

“Over the past year I have been studying different techniques of fabric manipulation, so I wanted to create something natural, but very advanced at the same time. Our life is oversaturated with unnecessary things, the world is on the verge of ecological disaster. Things are tough and it is not just on the global level, but in our everyday life as well. I see, how the wardrobes are far beyond full, how a life cycle of clothes items is getting shorter and shorter, so I started thinking of what I can do to help as a clothes designer” – Artem Shumov