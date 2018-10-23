MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Leo Roch by Mikey Tadesse
The handsome Leo Roch at Vision LA updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Mikey Tadesse. For the story Leo is wearing selected pieces from American Vintage, Topman, Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, Zara, and Converse.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session below:
Top: Zara
Trousers: American Vintage
Shoes: Converse
Shirt, Belt: Ralph Lauren
Trousers: Levi’s
Shirt: Topman
Trousers: Levi’s
Belt: Ralph Lauren
Jacket: American Vintage
Shirt: Topman
Trousers: Levi’s
Belt: Ralph Lauren
Model: Leo Roch at Vision LA
Photographer, Stylist: Mikey Tadesse – @mikeystylestudio
