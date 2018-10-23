MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Leo Roch by Mikey Tadesse

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
1 Shares

Leo Roch

The handsome Leo Roch at Vision LA updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Mikey Tadesse. For the story Leo is wearing selected pieces from American Vintage, Topman, Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, Zara, and Converse.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Discover more of the session below:


Leo Roch

Top: Zara
Trousers: American Vintage
Shoes: Converse

Leo Roch

Shirt, Belt: Ralph Lauren
Trousers: Levi’s

Leo Roch

Shirt: Topman
Trousers: Levi’s
Belt: Ralph Lauren

Leo Roch

Top: Zara
Trousers: American Vintage
Shoes: Converse

Leo Roch

Jacket: American Vintage
Shirt: Topman
Trousers: Levi’s
Belt: Ralph Lauren

Leo Roch

Shirt, Belt: Ralph Lauren
Trousers: Levi’s

Leo Roch

Jacket: American Vintage
Shirt: Topman
Trousers: Levi’s
Belt: Ralph Lauren

Leo Roch

Shirt: Topman
Trousers: Levi’s
Belt: Ralph Lauren

Leo Roch

Shirt, Belt: Ralph Lauren
Trousers: Levi’s

Leo Roch

Jacket: American Vintage
Shirt: Topman
Trousers: Levi’s
Belt: Ralph Lauren

Leo Roch

Shirt, Belt: Ralph Lauren
Trousers: Levi’s

Leo Roch

Jacket: American Vintage
Shirt: Topman
Trousers: Levi’s
Belt: Ralph Lauren

Model: Leo Roch at Vision LA
Photographer, Stylist: Mikey Tadesse – @mikeystylestudio

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items