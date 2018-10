Dominic Augustin Models Calvin Klein Essentials FW18.19 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

The handsome Dominic Augustin stars in Calvin Klein Essentials‘ Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Christian MacDonald. In charge of styling was Grant Woolhead, with casting direction from Ashley Brokaw. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jimmy Paul, and makeup artist Hannah Murray.





