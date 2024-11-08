At 23, Leonardo Tano is a multifaceted talent making waves in both athletics and modeling. Recently relocating from Budapest to Milan, Leonardo has embraced new opportunities and quickly made a name for himself through his dedication and hard work.

Leonardo’s impressive recent achievements include setting a personal best in the 60-meter hurdles indoor with a time of 7.79 seconds, placing him 48th in Europe. He also excelled at the Italian Indoor Championships, narrowly missing the podium. His commitment to athletics has only grown stronger since his move to Italy, with a rigorous training.

Represented by Next Models Milan, Leonardo skilfully balances his modeling career with his intensive athletic training at Atletica Meneghina at Arena Civica. His ability to manage these demanding roles highlights his exceptional discipline and dedication.

Born in Rome and raised in Budapest, Leonardo attributes much of his success to his supportive family, including his mother Rosza Tassi and father Rocco Siffredi. His new life in Milan offers him independence and a deeper connection to Italian culture.

MMSCENE editor Katarina Doric sits down for an interview with Leonardo Tano as he shares insights on balancing his various roles, his inspirations, and his future aspirations.

Leonardo, how do you balance your intense athletic training, modeling career, and university studies?

Since childhood, I’ve always engaged in extracurricular activities alongside my education, primarily sports. I’m fortunate that my parents encouraged and provided me with these opportunities. My father, a passionate dirt bike rider, introduced me to various sports at a young age. My journey included go-karting, karate, tennis, wakeboarding, kitesurfing, and ultimately track and field. I often missed school for go-karting competitions abroad, mainly in Italy, where the competition was fierce. Despite the absences, my mother ensured I maintained good grades, which allowed me to continue karting at a high level.

I later realized that balancing school with training helped me get into the right headspace for studying. My routine became well-balanced: school in the morning, training in the afternoon, and studying in the evening. Even though I once told my mom I was too busy for a girlfriend, I found time for both. I graduated with a degree in engineering while maintaining my training and qualifying for the European U23 Championships in 2021. Modeling has always been secondary for me. I enjoy photoshoots, but it wouldn’t be the same if it were my full-time job.

How does your family, including your father Rocco Siffredi and mother Rosza Tassi, influence your career and life decisions?

Both my parents greatly influence my career and life decisions. They have always been supportive and serve as role models. My mother dedicated her life to my brother and me, attending every event, race, or competition, earning the title of our ‘manager’ from the team. She believes in me more than I do, enabling me to pursue my dream of becoming a professional athlete. My father is a true father figure – hardworking, decisive, and emotionally supportive. His character traits have significantly shaped my success in sports today.

What motivated you to relocate from Budapest to Italy, and how have you adapted to your new environment?

I have always loved Italy, having spent many holidays there and feeling a strong connection to Italian culture despite being raised in Hungary. The opportunity to pursue a master’s degree at Politecnico di Milano motivated me to move. Adapting to a new environment has been enjoyable and enriching, promoting personal growth and independence. I’ve learned new skills, such as cooking and meal planning. Additionally, being Rocco Siffredi’s son in Italy has been advantageous for networking and opportunities.

What are your goals for the upcoming athletic season?

I am highly motivated to make significant strides in my performance this season. Recovering from a serious injury at the end of 2023 taught me a lot about myself and those around me. I am confident in my abilities and my team. My immediate goal is to qualify for the upcoming Indoor European Championships in the Netherlands.

How did you feel when you set your personal best in the 60-metre hurdles, and what motivates you to continue pushing forward?

The 2023 indoor season was exceptional. I felt in great shape and consistently improved my performance, achieving personal bests in almost every race. My biggest motivation to perform well was the thought of a rewarding journey home. A great race made the 3-4 hour trip seem short, whereas a poor performance made it feel endless.

Can you share more about your studies in aeronautical engineering at Politecnico di Milano and how it benefits other aspects of your life?

After a year in the course, I decided to shift my focus and now work with my brother on entrepreneurial projects. This change has allowed me to learn new skills and be more flexible with my time, prioritizing my training sessions. Balancing another activity alongside athletics helps prevent mental burnout, a challenge I’ve faced in the past.

How do you prepare mentally and physically for both your athletic competitions and modeling assignments?

For physical preparation, I follow a coach and train with a supportive team of young talents. Mentally, I struggled with nerves during important competitions in 2023, impacting my performance. With my mother’s guidance, I began working with a mental coach. By the end of the 2024 season, I saw significant improvement in managing competition stress and will continue to work on this aspect.

Who are your favorite fashion brands and designers you have worked with so far, and why?

My favorite brand to work with was MSGM in 2019. I enjoyed the underwear campaign, super sexy theme, feeling like a younger version of my father. Another brand I liked was Zerothreeseventeen. Modeling allows me to embody different personas, which I find exciting. It feels like I am acting to represent a culture.

Can you tell us more about your experience shooting the cover for MMSCENE?

Shooting for MMSCENE was a rollercoaster. Initially, I lacked confidence and wasn’t satisfied with the early shots. However, with Alfonso’s determination and real-time feedback, I warmed up and ended up enjoying the shoot. We had a lot of fun with various poses and concepts, sexy, athletic and a lot of water.

What’s next for you?

Moving forward, I aim to continue improving in athletics and explore new opportunities in modeling and business ventures.

Photographer Alfonso Anton Cornelis @alfonsoantoncornelis

Stylist Giorgio Branduardi @gio.a.b

Video Giovanni Riviera @9iovqnni

Grooming Liv Holst @livsaga from @wmmanagement

Talent Leonardo Tano at Next Models Milan @leonardotano

Photo Assistant Massimo Fussardi

Stylist Assistant Rebecca Lai @rebblai and Nicola Destro @nicola__destro