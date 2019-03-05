MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The Boys are Back in Town by Steven Kohlstock

Steven Kohlstock

Fashion photographer Steven Kohlstock captured The Boys are Back in Town story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Myroslav Grebeniuk, Albert Razumov, Akos Mecseki, Alexander Burgmayr, Harrison Griffiths, Iasonas Laios, and Pol Herrero, all represented by Louisa Models.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was Lauren Steel, who for the session selected pieces from Tolu & Hiklac, Vibe Johansson, Type, BAZK, Boris Bidjan Saberi 11, ACBY, Nico Sutor, Lauren Steel, Velt, Gina Melosi, This is Fred, Marco Scaiano, Miaki Komuro, Balagans, Atelier About, Nadia C. Castel, and Frisur. Grooming is work of beauty artist Stefanie Schneider.

Discover more of the story below:


Steven Kohlstock

model in backgorond necklace: BAZK
Pants: Tolu & Hiklac

Steven Kohlstock

model in front – tank top: Vibe Johansson
shorts: Balagans
background model left – open robe: Vibe Johansson
background model right – pants: Tolu & Hiklac

Steven Kohlstock

model in front – top: Boris Bidjan Saberi 11
model in middle – harness: Tolu & Hiklac
model in back – top: Vibe Johansson

Steven Kohlstock

Steven Kohlstock

model left – gray sweatshirt: ACBY
model right – open robe: Vibe Johansson
model right top – T-shirt: Nico Sutor

Steven Kohlstock

necklace: Type
pants: Lauren Steel
shoes: Velt

Steven Kohlstock

Ring: Gina Melosi
shirt: Lauren Steel
shorts: This is Fred

Steven Kohlstock

white robe shirt: Marco Scaiano
necklace: BAZK

Steven Kohlstock

muscle t-shirt: Tolu & Hiklac
shorts: Marco Scaiano

Steven Kohlstock

pants: Miaki Komuro

Steven Kohlstock

top: ACBY

Steven Kohlstock

center model – necklace: BAZK
pants: Tolu & Hiklac
left bottom – open robe: Vibe Johansson
left top – T-shirt: Nico Sutor
right – muscle t-shirt: Tolu & Hiklac
bottom leg – pants: BALAGANS

Steven Kohlstock

model left – white robe shirt: Marco Scaiano
necklace: Milanova
underwear: Calvin Klein
model right – Suspender top: Esther Perbandt
pants: ACBY

Steven Kohlstock

white t-shirt: Vibe Johansson

Steven Kohlstock

bracelet: BAZK
pants: Tolu & Hiklac

Steven Kohlstock

Ring: Gina Melosi
shirt: Lauren Steel
shorts: This is Fred

Steven Kohlstock

necklace: Gina Melosi

Steven Kohlstock

main model – necklace: Nadia C. Castel
pants: Atelier About
model right – white shirt: Frisur

Photographer: Steven Kohlstock – stevenkohlstock.com
Stylist: Lauren Steel
Groomer Stefanie Schneider
Models: Myroslav Grebeniuk, Albert Razumov, Akos Mecseki, Alexander Burgmayr, Harrison Griffiths, Iasonas Laios, Pol Herrero at Louisa Models

