MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The Boys are Back in Town by Steven Kohlstock
Fashion photographer Steven Kohlstock captured The Boys are Back in Town story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Myroslav Grebeniuk, Albert Razumov, Akos Mecseki, Alexander Burgmayr, Harrison Griffiths, Iasonas Laios, and Pol Herrero, all represented by Louisa Models.
In charge of styling was Lauren Steel, who for the session selected pieces from Tolu & Hiklac, Vibe Johansson, Type, BAZK, Boris Bidjan Saberi 11, ACBY, Nico Sutor, Lauren Steel, Velt, Gina Melosi, This is Fred, Marco Scaiano, Miaki Komuro, Balagans, Atelier About, Nadia C. Castel, and Frisur. Grooming is work of beauty artist Stefanie Schneider.
model in backgorond necklace: BAZK
Pants: Tolu & Hiklac
model in front – tank top: Vibe Johansson
shorts: Balagans
background model left – open robe: Vibe Johansson
background model right – pants: Tolu & Hiklac
model in front – top: Boris Bidjan Saberi 11
model in middle – harness: Tolu & Hiklac
model in back – top: Vibe Johansson
model left – gray sweatshirt: ACBY
model right – open robe: Vibe Johansson
model right top – T-shirt: Nico Sutor
necklace: Type
pants: Lauren Steel
shoes: Velt
Ring: Gina Melosi
shirt: Lauren Steel
shorts: This is Fred
white robe shirt: Marco Scaiano
necklace: BAZK
muscle t-shirt: Tolu & Hiklac
shorts: Marco Scaiano
pants: Miaki Komuro
top: ACBY
center model – necklace: BAZK
pants: Tolu & Hiklac
left bottom – open robe: Vibe Johansson
left top – T-shirt: Nico Sutor
right – muscle t-shirt: Tolu & Hiklac
bottom leg – pants: BALAGANS
model left – white robe shirt: Marco Scaiano
necklace: Milanova
underwear: Calvin Klein
model right – Suspender top: Esther Perbandt
pants: ACBY
white t-shirt: Vibe Johansson
bracelet: BAZK
pants: Tolu & Hiklac
Ring: Gina Melosi
shirt: Lauren Steel
shorts: This is Fred
necklace: Gina Melosi
main model – necklace: Nadia C. Castel
pants: Atelier About
model right – white shirt: Frisur
Photographer: Steven Kohlstock – stevenkohlstock.com
Stylist: Lauren Steel
Groomer Stefanie Schneider
Models: Myroslav Grebeniuk, Albert Razumov, Akos Mecseki, Alexander Burgmayr, Harrison Griffiths, Iasonas Laios, Pol Herrero at Louisa Models
