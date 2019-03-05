BRANDON THOMAS LEE Is The New Star Of MTV The Hills Reboot

Pin 0 Shares



Nearly a decade later, American reality television series The Hills returns to MTV this spring with much of its original cast. Following the announcement of Mischa Barton joining the show, there is another interesting cast on the horizon. The son of actress Pamela Anderson and musician Tommy Lee, Brandon Thomas Lee, will be joining the original cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port

Read DSCENE Magazine Exclusive Interview with BRANDON

Model and actor, Brandon, had a small role in the Netflix movie Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and he’s just wrapped filming a new BET show – Tales.