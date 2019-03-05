Top 5 Best Men’s Boots To Wear With A Suit

Pin 0 Shares



When it comes to fashion, everyone has their own style. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but as long as you feel good wearing it, then own it. When it comes to pairing men’s boots with suits, certain styles are generally seen as good. If you’re not bold enough to try the weirdest boots and suit combination you can think of, try out these boots to be safe.

1. Chelsea Boots

You can never go wrong with a Chelsea boot for your suit. The style is said to have been around since the Victorian era. Queen Victoria’s shoemaker designed the boot and claimed that the queen wears them daily. It became extremely popular in the UK when celebrities, such as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, wore them.

The Chelsea boots look great with slim suit pants. The ankle-high boots are close-fitting with an elastic side panel and a loop of fabric at the back, which makes it easier to wear and pull off. This classic piece is starting to get in the spotlight again when celebs like Harry Styles and Zayn Malik sport them. If you wear it at the office, you’ll surely be one of the most fashionable at work.

2. Hiking Boots

It seems like a weird combination since suits are for formal affairs, while hiking boots are for outdoor trekking. But, if you give this combination a try, you’ll see that they could actually work well together.

Shoe designers started adding luxury features on hiking boots so it can be wearable even with a suit. There are stylish hiking boot designs today that can make you look like an outdoor lover, while still managing to look professional in your neutral-colored suits.



3. Derby or Oxford Boots

The Derby and Oxford boots look similar. Both could have elongated toes, three-part paneled construction, and a stitched leather sole. The key feature to tell them apart is the lacing. The Derby has an open lacing while the Oxford has a closed lacing.

Both shoes look great when paired with a suit. However, if you have a high instep, you might want to go with the Derby. Its open lacing allows looser fit, which gives you more room for movement. They’re also versatile because they look great even with casual clothes.

4. Chukka Boots

Classic Chukka boots have three pairs of eyelets, open-laced, and made of calfskin or suede. It is believed that the word ‘Chukka’ came from the period of play Chukker or Chukka in the sport called polo. It got its name because of its resemblance to the shoes that polo players wear.

Chukka boots used to be a casual footwear from the 1940s to the 1960s. However, in the 21st century, various styles popped up, and they can now be worn for casual or formal wear. Chukka boots now come in different colors, but when you want to wear them with suits, pick the classic brown shade.

5. Combat Boots

Combat boots are mostly paired for casual outfits like jeans. Its chunky and bulky design gives the wearer a bad boy look. It doesn’t seem like it’ll look great with formal suits, but recently, there have been designs that make them look great when you want to dress smartly.

Sleek and dark combat boots are the ones that will look great with a suit. The reduced chunkiness and bulkiness gives it a more formal look than the casual-looking ones. If you pair it with a suit, you’ll have a smart and professional look.

Final Thoughts

Now that you have a general idea of which boots would look great with your suits, you can now start trying them. Try getting any pair of these boots or maybe get one pair for each style so you’ll have some options for different days. Remember, fashion is all about confidence. You need to believe that you look good in it to be able to pull it off.

Images by Aaron Cameron Muntz for MMSCENE