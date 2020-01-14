MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Luca Maria Marangon by Gabriele Gregis

Fashion photographer Gabriele Gregis captured Punk Young story starring the handsome Luca Maria Marangon exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Beauty is work of hair stylist Yu Nagamoto, and makeup artist Marcello Dell’università.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of styling was Eme Lee, who for the session selected pieces from Comme des Garcons, Vivinne Westwood, Zara, Yves Saint Laurent, Jil Sander and Versace.
See more of the story below:
Coat: Styling Personal
Star Shirt: Zara
Pants: Yves Saint Laurent
Shoes: Jil Sander
Top: Styling Personal / Vintage Italia
White Shirt: Comme des Garcons
Pants: Vivinne Westwood
Star Shirt: Zara
Pants: Yves Saint Laurent
Shoes: Jil Sander
Top: Styling Personal / Vintage Italia
Belt: Versace
Pants, Shoes: Zara
White Shirt: Comme des Garcons
Top: Styling Personal / Vintage Italia
Belt: Versace
Pants, Shoes: Zara
White Shirt: Comme des Garcons
Pants: Vivinne Westwood
Top: Styling Personal / Vintage Italia
White Shirt: Comme des Garcons
Top: Styling Personal / Vintage Italia
White Shirt: Comme des Garcons
Pants: Vivinne Westwood
White Shirt: Comme des Garcons
Pants: Vivinne Westwood
Top: Styling Personal / Vintage Italia
Belt: Versace
Pants: Zara
White Shirt: Comme des Garcons
Pants: Vivinne Westwood
White Shirt: Comme des Garcons
Pants: Vivinne Westwood
Top: Styling Personal / Vintage Italia
Belt: Versace
Pants: Zara
Photographer: Gabriele Gregis – @g.gregis
Stylist: Eme Lee
Hair Stylist: Yu Nagamoto
Makeup Artist: Marcello Dell’università
Model: Luca Maria Marangon