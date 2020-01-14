in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, I LOVE models Milano, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Luca Maria Marangon by Gabriele Gregis

Discover Punk Young exclusive story featuring the handsome Luca Maria Marangon

Luca Maria Marangon
White Shirt: Comme des Garcons
Pants: Vivinne Westwood

Fashion photographer Gabriele Gregis captured Punk Young story starring the handsome Luca Maria Marangon exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Beauty is work of hair stylist Yu Nagamoto, and makeup artist Marcello Dell’università.

In charge of styling was Eme Lee, who for the session selected pieces from Comme des Garcons, Vivinne Westwood, Zara, Yves Saint Laurent, Jil Sander and Versace.

See more of the story below:


Coat: Styling Personal
Star Shirt: Zara
Pants: Yves Saint Laurent
Shoes: Jil Sander

Top: Styling Personal / Vintage Italia

White Shirt: Comme des Garcons
Pants: Vivinne Westwood

Star Shirt: Zara
Pants: Yves Saint Laurent
Shoes: Jil Sander

Top: Styling Personal / Vintage Italia
Belt: Versace
Pants, Shoes: Zara

White Shirt: Comme des Garcons

Top: Styling Personal / Vintage Italia
Belt: Versace
Pants, Shoes: Zara

White Shirt: Comme des Garcons
Pants: Vivinne Westwood

Top: Styling Personal / Vintage Italia

White Shirt: Comme des Garcons

Top: Styling Personal / Vintage Italia

White Shirt: Comme des Garcons
Pants: Vivinne Westwood

White Shirt: Comme des Garcons
Pants: Vivinne Westwood

Top: Styling Personal / Vintage Italia
Belt: Versace
Pants: Zara

White Shirt: Comme des Garcons
Pants: Vivinne Westwood

White Shirt: Comme des Garcons
Pants: Vivinne Westwood

Top: Styling Personal / Vintage Italia
Belt: Versace
Pants: Zara

Photographer: Gabriele Gregis – @g.gregis
Stylist: Eme Lee
Hair Stylist: Yu Nagamoto
Makeup Artist: Marcello Dell’università
Model: Luca Maria Marangon

