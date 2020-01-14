in d'men at d'management Group, Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, I LOVE models Milano, Kevin Roldan, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Two Management, Why Not Models

Milan Fashion Week Go-See by Kevin Roldan for MMSCENE Magazine

Luca Prada, Felix Specht, Jeppe Palmelund, Sin S, George Okeny, Jeroen Hoks, Yanniek Buijs + more pose for our latest exclusive story

Luca Prada
LUCAS PRADA at ELITE MILAN

Fashion photographer Kevin Roldan captured Milan Fashion Week Go-See portrait session exclusively for MMSCENE Magazine.

Stars of the story are Aleksander Dynowski, George Okeny, Joeroen Hoks, Lucas Prada, Sin S, Yerau Allgayer at Elite Milan, Felix Specht, Jeppe Palmelund, Joep Rutjes, Luca Vigener, Yanniek Buijs at I Love Models, Isaac Churchill, Tommaso Bellini at Why Not Models, Marco Maffei, Sergio Perdomo at Two Management, and Marco Bozzato at D’Management.

FELIX SPECHT
FELIX SPECHT at I LOVE MODELS
JEPPE PALMELUND
JEPPE PALMELUND at I LOVE MODELS
SIN S
SIN S at ELITE MILAN
GEORGE OKENY
GEORGE OKENY at ELITE MILAN
JOEROEN HOKS
JOEROEN HOKS at ELITE MILAN
YANNIEK BUIJS
YANNIEK BUIJS at I LOVE MODELS
ALEKSANDER DYNOWSKI
ALEKSANDER DYNOWSKI at ELITE MILAN
ISAAC CHURCHILL
ISAAC CHURCHILL at WHY NOT MODELS
JOEP RUTJES
JOEP RUTJES at I LOVE MODELS
LUCA VIGENER
LUCA VIGENER at I LOVE MODELS
MARCO BOZZATO
MARCO BOZZATO at D MANAGEMENT
MARCO MAFFEI
MARCO MAFFEI at TWO MANAGEMENT
SERGIO PERDOMO
SERGIO PERDOMO at TWO MANAGEMENT
TOMMASO BELLINI
TOMMASO BELLINI at WHY NOT MODELS
YERAU ALLGAYER at ELITE MILAN

Photographer: Kevin Roldan – www.kevinaroldan.com
Models: Aleksander Dynowski, George Okeny, Joeroen Hoks, Lucas Prada, Sin S, Yerau Allgayer at Elite Milan, Felix Specht, Jeppe Palmelund, Joep Rutjes, Luca Vigener, Yanniek Buijs at I Love Models, Isaac Churchill, Tommaso Bellini at Why Not Models, Marco Maffei, Sergio Perdomo at Two Management, and Marco Bozzato at D’Management

