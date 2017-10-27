MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lukas Katinas by Ryan Bater & Callum Vincent
The handsome Lukas Katinas at Wilhelmina London stars in an exclusive session captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Ryan Bater. In charge of styling was Callum Vincent, with grooming from Luke Stephens.
For the session Lukas is wearing selected pieces from Duskline, D&G, Moss Bross, Costume National, Armani, R.M.Williams, Samsoe & Samsoe, Richard James, Gloverall, Dolce & Gabbana, and Topman. Photography assistance by Joshua Street. Discover more of the story bellow:
Coat: Custom DUSKLINE
Tee: D&G
Trousers: MOSS BROSS
Boots: COSTUME NATIONAL
Full Look: MOSS BROSS
Tee: Armani
Boots: R.M.WILLIAMS
Jumper: SAMSOE & SAMSOE
Trousers: MOSS BROS
Boots: R.M.WILLIAMS
Coat: Vintage DOLCE & GABBANA
Tee: ARMAN
Coat: SAMSOE & SAMSOE
Long Sleeve Tee: RICHARD JAMES
Belt & Boots: R.M.WILLIAMS
Coat: RICHARD JAMES
Roll Neck: GLOVERALL
Trousers: MOSS BROS
Tee: SAMSO & SAMSOE
Trousers: TOPMAN
Belt: R.M.WILLIAMS
Long Sleeve Tee: RICHARD JAMES
Belt: R.M.WILLIAMS
Trousers: MOSS BROS
Coat: RICHARD JAMES
Roll Neck: GLOVERALL
Trousers: MOSS BROS
Model: Lukas Katinas at Wilhelmina London
Grooming: Luke Stephens
Stylist: Callum Vincent – www.callumvincent.co.uk
Photographer: Ryan Bater
Photography Assistant: Joshua Street
