MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lukas Katinas by Ryan Bater & Callum Vincent

Lukas Katinas

The handsome Lukas Katinas at Wilhelmina London stars in an exclusive session captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Ryan Bater. In charge of styling was Callum Vincent, with grooming from Luke Stephens.

For the session Lukas is wearing selected pieces from Duskline, D&G, Moss Bross, Costume National, Armani, R.M.Williams, Samsoe & Samsoe, Richard James, Gloverall, Dolce & Gabbana, and Topman. Photography assistance by Joshua Street. Discover more of the story bellow:


Lukas Katinas

Coat: Custom DUSKLINE
Tee: D&G
Trousers: MOSS BROSS
Boots: COSTUME NATIONAL

Lukas Katinas

Full Look: MOSS BROSS
Tee: Armani
Boots: R.M.WILLIAMS

Lukas Katinas

Jumper: SAMSOE & SAMSOE
Trousers: MOSS BROS
Boots: R.M.WILLIAMS

Lukas Katinas

Coat: Vintage DOLCE & GABBANA
Tee: ARMAN

Lukas Katinas

Coat: SAMSOE & SAMSOE
Long Sleeve Tee: RICHARD JAMES
Belt & Boots: R.M.WILLIAMS

Lukas Katinas

Coat: RICHARD JAMES
Roll Neck: GLOVERALL
Trousers: MOSS BROS

Lukas Katinas

Tee: SAMSO & SAMSOE
Trousers: TOPMAN
Belt: R.M.WILLIAMS

Lukas Katinas

Long Sleeve Tee: RICHARD JAMES
Belt: R.M.WILLIAMS
Trousers: MOSS BROS

Lukas Katinas

Coat: RICHARD JAMES
Roll Neck: GLOVERALL
Trousers: MOSS BROS

Model: Lukas Katinas at Wilhelmina London
Grooming: Luke Stephens
Stylist: Callum Vincent – www.callumvincent.co.uk
Photographer: Ryan Bater
Photography Assistant: Joshua Street

