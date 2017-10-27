MMSCENE ISSUE 019 STARRING TON HEUKELS – COMING SOON!

Top model Ton Heukels is to take the new issue of MMSCENE 019 with a shoot by Fashion Photographer and MMSCENE Magazine Art Director Igor Cvoro. In charge of styling was MMSCENE‘s Milano Fashion Editor Emily Lee.



For the teaser cover, Ton is wearing an entire look from Versace Fall Winter 2017 Collection.

Check out our first teaser cover featuring model and brake through star Baron Hilton.

Photographer Igor Cvoro

Stylist Emily Lee

Grooming Giuseppe Lorusso at Closeup Milano Using Bumble and Bumble

Model Ton Heukels at Elite

Stylist Assistant Michael Ceglia

Casting Director Zarko Davinic

