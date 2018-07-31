Luke Volker Poses for MMSCENE Magazine August 2018 Issue

Luke Volker

Fashion photographer Joseph Sinclair and the handsome Luke Volker at IMG Models teamed up for the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s August 2018 edition. Grooming is work of beauty artist Nicole Elle using Tom Ford.

AVAILABLE NOW IN $22.90 PRINT & $3.90 DIGITAL

For Lucky Luke story stylist Charlie Ward selected pieces from Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, MSGM, Hanes, Vintage Guess, Adidas, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Hugo Boss, Cerruti 1881, Y-3, Martine Rose, Ami Paris, and Vintage D&G. Assistance by Vera Rao. Discover more of the session below:


Model: Luke Volker at IMG Models
Groomer: Nicole Elle using Tom Ford
Stylist: Charlie Ward – @charliewardstyles
Photographer: Joseph Sinclair – www.josephsinclair.com
Assistance: Vera Rao

