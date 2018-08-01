Henry Kitcher Models Pringle of Scotland Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

The handsome Henry Kitcher teams up with Jamily Wernke Meurer for Pringle of Scotland‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Harley Weir. In charge of art direction was Christopher Simmonds, with styling from Francesca Burns, and casting direction by Jess Hallett. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gary Gill and makeup artist Nami Yoshida.


