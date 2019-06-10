in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lyons Blum by Gino Ward

Discover Our Latest Exclusive Story Featuring Lyons Blum

Lyons Blum

Fashion photographer Gino Ward captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Lyons Blum at Elite Models. In charge of styling was Kevina Marcelline, who for the story selected pieces from Ana Pavicevic, Skechers, and Meg Kim.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Discover more of the session below:


Lyons Blum

Lyons Blum

vest Ana Pavićević

Lyons Blum

coat, trousers Meg Kim

Lyons Blum

jacket Ana Pavićević
trousers Meg Kim

Lyons Blum

jacket Ana Pavićević

Lyons Blum

jumpsuit Ana Pavićević

Lyons Blum

trousers Meg Kim

Lyons Blum

coat Meg Kim

Lyons Blum

jacket Ana Pavićević
trousers Meg Kim

Lyons Blum

jacket Ana Pavićević

Lyons Blum

coat, trousers Meg Kim

Lyons Blum

jacket Ana Pavićević

Lyons Blum

jumpsuit Ana Pavićević
shoes Skechers

Photographer: Gino Ward @ginoward https://www.instagram.com/ginoward/
Stylist: Kevina Marcelline
Model: Lyons Blum at Elite Models

