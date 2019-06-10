MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lyons Blum by Gino Ward

Fashion photographer Gino Ward captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Lyons Blum at Elite Models. In charge of styling was Kevina Marcelline, who for the story selected pieces from Ana Pavicevic, Skechers, and Meg Kim.
vest Ana Pavićević
coat, trousers Meg Kim
jacket Ana Pavićević
trousers Meg Kim
jacket Ana Pavićević
jumpsuit Ana Pavićević
trousers Meg Kim
coat Meg Kim
jacket Ana Pavićević
trousers Meg Kim
jacket Ana Pavićević
coat, trousers Meg Kim
jacket Ana Pavićević
jumpsuit Ana Pavićević
shoes Skechers
Photographer: Gino Ward @ginoward https://www.instagram.com/ginoward/
Stylist: Kevina Marcelline
Model: Lyons Blum at Elite Models
