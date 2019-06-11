in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Menswear, Prada, Willy Vanderperre

Daan Duez, Yang Hao + More Model PRADA Fall Winter 2019 Collection

PRADA Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaign by Willy Vanderperre

PRADA
Photography © Willy Vanderperre for PRADA

Fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre captured PRADA‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 Anatomy of Romance advertising campaign featuring models Kirill Astashev, Daan Duez, Jeremiah Fordjour, Wellington Grant, Yang Hao, Freek Iven, Jeranimo van Russel, and Nathan Westling joined by Sora Choi, Lillian Conner, Freja Beha Erichsen, Gigi Hadid, Berit Heitmann, Maud Hoevelaken, Britt Van Den Herik, Rebecca Leigh, Elsemarie Riis, Mona Tougaard, Jing Wen, and Anok Yai.

PRADA
Photography © Willy Vanderperre for PRADA
PRADA
Photography © Willy Vanderperre for PRADA

Like a postmodern fête galante, a courtship ritual unfolds between these protagonists in stills and motion, the interplay between different characters and personae powering an emphatic implied narrative. The panoramas see different figures interacting, conversing, engaging, creating enticing, intriguing moments of intimacy, of connection. Yet ambiguity electrifies the scene: like the lush, surreal fields apparently invading the Brutalist urban vista without explanation, the relationships, the storylines behind these romances are uncertain, unsure, mysterious and veiled. They allow myriad interpretation, endless interpretation of their entwined destinies. A modern romance, for modern romantics.

PRADA
Photography © Willy Vanderperre for PRADA
PRADA
Photography © Willy Vanderperre for PRADA

Images Courtesy of PRADA

ad campaignsFW19Menswear

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lyons Blum

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lyons Blum by Gino Ward

Looking Briefly Into the History of Some Super Famous Fashion Brands for Men