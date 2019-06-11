Daan Duez, Yang Hao + More Model PRADA Fall Winter 2019 Collection

Fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre captured PRADA‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 Anatomy of Romance advertising campaign featuring models Kirill Astashev, Daan Duez, Jeremiah Fordjour, Wellington Grant, Yang Hao, Freek Iven, Jeranimo van Russel, and Nathan Westling joined by Sora Choi, Lillian Conner, Freja Beha Erichsen, Gigi Hadid, Berit Heitmann, Maud Hoevelaken, Britt Van Den Herik, Rebecca Leigh, Elsemarie Riis, Mona Tougaard, Jing Wen, and Anok Yai.
“Like a postmodern fête galante, a courtship ritual unfolds between these protagonists in stills and motion, the interplay between different characters and personae powering an emphatic implied narrative. The panoramas see different figures interacting, conversing, engaging, creating enticing, intriguing moments of intimacy, of connection. Yet ambiguity electrifies the scene: like the lush, surreal fields apparently invading the Brutalist urban vista without explanation, the relationships, the storylines behind these romances are uncertain, unsure, mysterious and veiled. They allow myriad interpretation, endless interpretation of their entwined destinies. A modern romance, for modern romantics.“
Images Courtesy of PRADA
