MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Fresh Face Mads by Soren Staun Petersen

Soren Staun Petersen

Up and comer Mads at Haze Management and New Generation Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Soren Staun Petersen for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session. Styling is work of Kristian Hindo-Lings, who for the story mixed vintage looks with pieces from AF Agger, JW Anderson X Uniqlo, Fotex, Levi’s, Acne Studios, Rene Lezard, Dilling Underwear, and Hugo Boss.

In charge of hair and makeup was beauty artist Emilie Preskou, with production from Timotej Letonja and Simone Bronzi. Discover more of the session below:


Soren Staun Petersen

silk shirt: Vintage

Soren Staun Petersen

T-shirt, silkshirt: Vintage
shirt: JW Anderson X Uniqlo
leather pants: Vintage

Soren Staun Petersen

sweater, jumpsuit: Acne Studios
jeans: Levi’s
socks: Føtex

Soren Staun Petersen

blazer: Rene Lezard
trousers: AF Agger
boots: Acne Studios

Soren Staun Petersen

blazer: Vintage

Soren Staun Petersen

hat, pullover: Vintage
coat: Hugo Boss

Soren Staun Petersen

scarf, cashmere coat, pants: Vintage
socks: Føtex
shoes: Acne Studios

Soren Staun Petersen

sweater, jumpsuit: Acne Studios
jeans: Levi’s

Soren Staun Petersen

T-shirt, silkshirt, hat: Vintage
shirt: JW Anderson X Uniqlo
leather pants: Vintage
socks: Føtex

Soren Staun Petersen

blazer: Vintage
knickers: Dilling Underwear
tights: Føtex

Soren Staun Petersen

silk shirt: Vintage

Soren Staun Petersen

scarf, cashmere coat, pants: Vintage
socks: Føtex
shoes: Acne Studios

Soren Staun Petersen

sweater, jumpsuit: Acne Studios
jeans: Levi’s
socks: Føtex

Soren Staun Petersen

silk shirt, trousers: Vintage

Soren Staun Petersen

pants: AF Agger
hiking boots: Vintage

Model: Mads at Haze Management and New Generation Model Management
Hair and Makeup Artist: Emilie Preskou
Stylist: Kristian Hindo-Lings
Producers: Timotej Letonja, Simone Bronzi
Photographer: Soren Staun Petersen – www.sorenstaun.com

