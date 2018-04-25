MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Fresh Face Mads by Soren Staun Petersen
Up and comer Mads at Haze Management and New Generation Model Management teams up with fashion photographer Soren Staun Petersen for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session. Styling is work of Kristian Hindo-Lings, who for the story mixed vintage looks with pieces from AF Agger, JW Anderson X Uniqlo, Fotex, Levi’s, Acne Studios, Rene Lezard, Dilling Underwear, and Hugo Boss.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of hair and makeup was beauty artist Emilie Preskou, with production from Timotej Letonja and Simone Bronzi. Discover more of the session below:
silk shirt: Vintage
T-shirt, silkshirt: Vintage
shirt: JW Anderson X Uniqlo
leather pants: Vintage
sweater, jumpsuit: Acne Studios
jeans: Levi’s
socks: Føtex
blazer: Rene Lezard
trousers: AF Agger
boots: Acne Studios
blazer: Vintage
hat, pullover: Vintage
coat: Hugo Boss
scarf, cashmere coat, pants: Vintage
socks: Føtex
shoes: Acne Studios
sweater, jumpsuit: Acne Studios
jeans: Levi’s
T-shirt, silkshirt, hat: Vintage
shirt: JW Anderson X Uniqlo
leather pants: Vintage
socks: Føtex
blazer: Vintage
knickers: Dilling Underwear
tights: Føtex
silk shirt: Vintage
scarf, cashmere coat, pants: Vintage
socks: Føtex
shoes: Acne Studios
sweater, jumpsuit: Acne Studios
jeans: Levi’s
socks: Føtex
silk shirt, trousers: Vintage
pants: AF Agger
hiking boots: Vintage
Model: Mads at Haze Management and New Generation Model Management
Hair and Makeup Artist: Emilie Preskou
Stylist: Kristian Hindo-Lings
Producers: Timotej Letonja, Simone Bronzi
Photographer: Soren Staun Petersen – www.sorenstaun.com
