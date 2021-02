Fashion photographer Aleksey Zubarev shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his recent session featuring the handsome Maksim represented by Aurora Model Management.

For the story Maksim is wearing selected pieces from Comme Des Garcons, Hugo Boss, Wrangler, Calvin Klein, Gucci, and Prada.

Photographer, Stylist Aleksey Zubarev – @zubarevaleksey

Model Maksim at Aurora Model Management

Location Open Studio