Jakob Zimny Models MASSIMO DUTTI Spring Summer 2021 Collection
Photographer Robin Galiegue captured Massimo Dutti’s SS21 story featuring Jakob Zimny
The handsome Jakob Zimny stars in MASSIMO DUTTI Spring Summer 2021 In the Mood for Love story lensed by fashion photographer Robin Galiegue. The collection was inspired by the city, it features sober silhouettes, functional pieces, and urban elegance. The looks are vibrant, with red color contrasting black and white.
In charge of video direction was film maker Thibault Della Gaspera.