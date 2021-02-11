Simonas Pham & Jay Thor Model Armani Exchange Spring 2021 Looks

Discover Armani Exchange Spring Summer 2021 campaign starring models Simonas Pham, Jay Thor, Eya Mariam, and Yuliya Kim lensed by fashion photographer Adriano Russo. Styling is work of Stephanie Kherlakian, with hair styling from Ezio Diaferia, and makeup by beauty artist Martina Bolis. In charge of video direction was film maker Michele Bizzi.

