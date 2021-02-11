in Advertising Campaigns, Armani Exchange, Menswear, Simonas Pham, Spring Summer 2021 Campaign, Videos

Simonas Pham & Jay Thor Model Armani Exchange Spring 2021 Looks

Photographer Adriano Russo captured Armani Exchange’s SS21 campaign featuring Simonas Pham and Jay Thor

Armani Exchange
©ARMANI EXCHANGE, Photography by Adriano Russo

Discover Armani Exchange Spring Summer 2021 campaign starring models Simonas Pham, Jay Thor, Eya Mariam, and Yuliya Kim lensed by fashion photographer Adriano Russo. Styling is work of Stephanie Kherlakian, with hair styling from Ezio Diaferia, and makeup by beauty artist Martina Bolis. In charge of video direction was film maker Michele Bizzi.

Armani Exchange
©ARMANI EXCHANGE, Photography by Adriano Russo
Armani Exchange
©ARMANI EXCHANGE, Photography by Adriano Russo
Adriano Russo
©ARMANI EXCHANGE, Photography by Adriano Russo
Adriano Russo
©ARMANI EXCHANGE, Photography by Adriano Russo
Adriano Russo
©ARMANI EXCHANGE, Photography by Adriano Russo

Discover more of the campaign on designscene.net.

ad campaignsMenswearSS21videos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Aleksey Zubarev

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Maksim by Aleksey Zubarev
ICY PARK

adidas x Ivy Park: Gucci Mane & Shi Gray Model ICY PARK Collection